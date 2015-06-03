Nagpur, June 3 Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid increased supply
from producing regions. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, good overseas tuar arrival and fresh
fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected prices here, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani new showed weak tendency in open market here in absence of buyers amid
ample stock in ready position.
* Watana varieties declined sharply in open market on poor demand from local traders
amid good supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,200-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in poor trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,800-4,600 3,800-4,690
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,000-7,375 6,000-7,470
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,600-5,750 5,600-5,750
Desi gram Raw 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Gram Filter new 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Gram Kabuli 5,200-6,900 5,200-6,900
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 10,600-10,900 10,600-10,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 10,000-10,400 10,000-10,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,900-9,400 8,900-9,400
Tuar Gavarani New 7,450-7,550 7,500-7,600
Tuar Karnataka 8,000-8,100 8,000-8,100
Tuar Black 10,900-11,200 10,800-11,100
Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,800-11,000 10,800-11,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500
Moong dal Chilka 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,100-11,500 11,100-11,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,800-10,500 9,800-10,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,400-8,800 8,400-8,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,550
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,150 3,200-3,300
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,500 3,700-4,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,750 2,500-2,750
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,650 3,200-3,650
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,650-4,900 4,650-4,900
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.7 degree Celsius (107.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.4 degree Celsius (72.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 1.5 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
