Nagpur, June 4 Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of buying support from local millers amid good supply from producing belts. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pulled down prices here, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli recovered strongly in open market here on renewed marriage season demand from local traders amid thin overseas arrival. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Major rice varieties reported higher in open market on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,200-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,500-4,610 3,600-4,610 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,000-7,390 6,000-7,460 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,600-5,750 5,600-5,750 Desi gram Raw 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Gram Filter new 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Gram Kabuli 5,400-6,900 5,200-6,900 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 10,600-10,900 10,600-10,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 10,000-10,400 10,000-10,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,900-9,400 8,900-9,400 Tuar Gavarani New 7,450-7,550 7,450-7,550 Tuar Karnataka 8,000-8,100 8,000-8,100 Tuar Black 10,900-11,200 10,800-11,100 Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,800-11,000 10,800-11,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Moong dal Chilka 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,100-11,500 11,100-11,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,800-10,500 9,800-10,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,400-8,800 8,400-8,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,500 3,600-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,850 2,600-2,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,850 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,750 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,000-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,700-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,650-4,900 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.7 degree Celsius (81.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)