Nagpur, June 4 Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of buying support from local millers amid
good supply from producing belts. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram and downward trend in Madhya
Pradesh pulses also pulled down prices here, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram Kabuli recovered strongly in open market here on renewed marriage season demand
from local traders amid thin overseas arrival.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Major rice varieties reported higher in open market on increased seasonal demand
from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and
Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,200-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300
for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity,
according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,500-4,610 3,600-4,610
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,000-7,390 6,000-7,460
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,600-5,750 5,600-5,750
Desi gram Raw 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Gram Filter new 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Gram Kabuli 5,400-6,900 5,200-6,900
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 10,600-10,900 10,600-10,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 10,000-10,400 10,000-10,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,900-9,400 8,900-9,400
Tuar Gavarani New 7,450-7,550 7,450-7,550
Tuar Karnataka 8,000-8,100 8,000-8,100
Tuar Black 10,900-11,200 10,800-11,100
Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,800-11,000 10,800-11,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500
Moong dal Chilka 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,100-11,500 11,100-11,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,800-10,500 9,800-10,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,400-8,800 8,400-8,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,500 3,600-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,850 2,600-2,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,850 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,100-2,450
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,750
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,000-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,700-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,000-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,650-4,900
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.7 degree Celsius (81.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 28 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)