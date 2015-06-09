Nagpur, June 9 Gram and tuar prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable hike on NCDEX, weak overseas arrival and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled stead in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani firmed up in open market here on increased demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * Batri dal reported strong in open market here on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,200-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,600-4,525 3,500-4,500 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,000-7,380 6,000-7,300 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,650 5,500-5,650 Desi gram Raw 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Gram Filter new 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Gram Kabuli 5,400-6,900 5,400-6,900 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,300 9,900-10,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,500-9,700 9,500-9,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300 Tuar Gavarani New 7,400-7,500 7,350-7,450 Tuar Karnataka 8,000-8,100 8,000-8,100 Tuar Black 10,900-11,200 10,900-11,200 Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,800-11,000 10,800-11,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Moong dal Chilka 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,400-11,700 11,400-11,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,800-9,100 8,800-9,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,100-4,300 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,500 3,600-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,850 2,700-2,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,850 1,600-1,850 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 402.6 degree Celsius (108.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.9 degree Celsius (84.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)