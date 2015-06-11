Nagpur, June 11 Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid poor high
moisture content arrival. Downward trend on NCDEX in gram, good overseas supply, easy condition
in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according
to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani quoted weak in open market here in absence of buyers amid increased
supply from producing belts.
* Udid varieties reported strong in open market here on good seasonal demand from
local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. Reports about weak production
in this season also activated stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,200-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,600-4,525 3,650-4,525
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,500-7,130 6,500-7,240
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,650 5,500-5,650
Desi gram Raw 4,550-4,650 4,550-4,650
Gram Filter new 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Gram Kabuli 5,400-6,900 5,400-6,900
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,300 9,900-10,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,500-9,700 9,500-9,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300
Tuar Gavarani New 7,350-7,450 7,400-7,500
Tuar Karnataka 8,000-8,100 8,000-8,100
Tuar Black 11,000-11,300 11,000-11,300
Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,800-11,000 10,800-11,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500
Moong dal Chilka 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,500-11,750 11,400-11,700
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-10,800 10,500-10,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,900-9,200 8,800-9,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,500 3,600-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,850 2,700-2,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,850 1,600-1,850
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,100-2,450
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.9 degree Celsius (109.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.8 degree Celsius (83.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 28 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)