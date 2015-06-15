(CORRECTED-Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- Jun 15) Nagpur, June 15 Gram and tuar prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid thin supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and fresh enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties moved down in open market here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Moong varieties declined sharply in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. Government decision to import pulses also affected prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,200-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,560-4,560 3,500-4,490 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,500-7,210 6,500-7,150 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 6,000-6,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,900 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,400 5,500-5,650 Desi gram Raw 4,400-4,450 4,500-4,550 Gram Filter new 5,600-5,800 5,800-6,000 Gram Kabuli 5,500-7,000 5,500-5,700 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,300 9,900-10,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,500-9,700 9,500-9,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300 Tuar Gavarani New 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Tuar Karnataka 8,000-8,100 8,000-8,100 Tuar Black 11,000-11,300 11,000-11,300 Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-10,800 10,800-11,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,800-10,300 10,000-10,500 Moong dal Chilka 9,200-9,600 9,400-9,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,500-11,750 11,500-11,750 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-10,800 10,600-10,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,900-9,200 8,900-9,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,500 3,600-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,750 1,500-1,750 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,700-4,900 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,900 5,500-6,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.7 degree Celsius (94.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.8 degree Celsius (74.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 5.2 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)