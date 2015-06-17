Nagpur, June 17 Gram and tuar prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid tight
supply from producing regions because of pre-monsoon rains in parts of Vidarbha. Healthy rise in
Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices,
according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram mill quality reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders.
Government move to import pulses also affected sentiment.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Major rice varieties zoomed up in open market on increased seasonal demand from
local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya
Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,200-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300
for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,600-4,410 3,500-4,410
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,500-7,190 6,200-7,120
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,300 5,200-5,400
Desi gram Raw 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Gram Filter new 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Gram Kabuli 5,500-7,000 5,500-5,700
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,300 9,900-10,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,500-9,700 9,500-9,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300
Tuar Gavarani New 7,300-7,400 7,300-7,400
Tuar Karnataka 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000
Tuar Black 11,000-11,300 11,000-11,300
Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,800-10,300 9,800-10,300
Moong dal Chilka 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,500-11,750 11,500-11,750
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-10,800 10,600-10,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,900-9,200 8,900-9,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,500 3,600-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-2,800
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 2,900-3,100
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,750 1,500-1,750
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,450 2,100-2,300
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,400-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,000-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-3,900
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,400-4,900
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,700-4,900
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.6 degree Celsius (97.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 47.2 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
