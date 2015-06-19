Nagpur, June 19 Gram and tuar prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid
restricted supply from producing belts because of rains. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in
Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices,
according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw recovered in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid
weak supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar black reported down in open market here on poor buying support from local
traders. Reports about good overseas arrival also pushed down prices.
* Wheat mill quality and Sharbati varieties reported higher in open market on seasonal
demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts like Punjab and
Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,200-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300
for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in poor trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,500-4,700 3,500-4,540
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,200-7,290 6,200-7,130
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300
Desi gram Raw 4,450-4,500 4,400-4,450
Gram Filter new 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Gram Kabuli 5,500-7,000 5,500-5,700
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,300 9,900-10,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,500-9,700 9,500-9,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300
Tuar Gavarani New 7,250-7,350 7,250-7,350
Tuar Karnataka 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000
Tuar Black 10,900-11,200 11,000-11,300
Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,400-10,700 10,400-10,700
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,700-10,200 9,700-10,200
Moong dal Chilka 9,100-9,500 9,100-9,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,500-11,750 11,500-11,750
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-10,800 10,600-10,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,900-9,200 8,900-9,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,500 3,600-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,600
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,650 3,100-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,800
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,750 1,500-1,750
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,450 2,150-2,450
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-3,900
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius (95.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.5 degree Celsius (72.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 46.4 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)