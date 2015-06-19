Nagpur, June 19 Gram and tuar prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid restricted supply from producing belts because of rains. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar black reported down in open market here on poor buying support from local traders. Reports about good overseas arrival also pushed down prices. * Wheat mill quality and Sharbati varieties reported higher in open market on seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,200-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,500-4,700 3,500-4,540 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,200-7,290 6,200-7,130 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Desi gram Raw 4,450-4,500 4,400-4,450 Gram Filter new 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Gram Kabuli 5,500-7,000 5,500-5,700 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,300 9,900-10,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,500-9,700 9,500-9,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300 Tuar Gavarani New 7,250-7,350 7,250-7,350 Tuar Karnataka 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000 Tuar Black 10,900-11,200 11,000-11,300 Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,400-10,700 10,400-10,700 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,700-10,200 9,700-10,200 Moong dal Chilka 9,100-9,500 9,100-9,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,500-11,750 11,500-11,750 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-10,800 10,600-10,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,900-9,200 8,900-9,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,500 3,600-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,600 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,650 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,800 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,750 1,500-1,750 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,450 2,150-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-3,900 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius (95.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.5 degree Celsius (72.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 46.4 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)