Nagpur, June 24 Gram and tuar prices reported fresh fall in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers. Government move to import pulses, easy condition on NCDEX, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses and high moisture content arrival said to be the reasons for downward trend in these commodities, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar black reported down in open market here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. * Batri dal and watana dal reported a fresh fall in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,500-9,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,000-11,400, Moong - 7,000-8,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,800-10,100, Gram - 3,900-4,100, Gram Super best bold - 5,900-6,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,600-4,410 3,600-4,490 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,000-7,040 6,100-7,130 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Desi gram Raw 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Gram Filter new 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Gram Kabuli 5,500-7,000 5,500-5,700 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,300 9,900-10,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,500-9,700 9,500-9,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300 Tuar Gavarani New 7,300-7,400 7,300-7,400 Tuar Karnataka 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000 Tuar Black 10,900-11,200 11,000-11,300 Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,600-9,200 8,600-9,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,500-11,750 11,500-11,750 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-10,800 10,600-10,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,900-9,200 8,900-9,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,600 4,100-4,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,500 3,600-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,650 3,100-3,650 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,750 1,500-1,750 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,450 2,150-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-3,900 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (89.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.9 degree Celsius (76.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)