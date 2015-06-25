Nagpur, June 25 Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid poor
quality arrival. Downward trend on NCDEX, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of
stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from
producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Major rice varieties reported strong in open market on renewed demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya
Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,500-9,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,000-11,400, Moong - 7,000-8,000, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,800-10,100, Gram - 3,900-4,100, Gram Super best bold - 5,900-6,000
for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market
in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,600-4,430 3,600-4,410
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,000-6,970 6,000-7,150
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Desi gram Raw 4,250-4,350 4,300-4,400
Gram Filter new 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900
Gram Kabuli 5,500-7,000 5,500-5,700
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,300 9,900-10,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,500-9,700 9,500-9,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300
Tuar Gavarani New 7,300-7,400 7,300-7,400
Tuar Karnataka 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000
Tuar Black 10,900-11,200 10,900-11,200
Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,600-9,200 8,600-9,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,500-11,750 11,500-11,750
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-10,800 10,600-10,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,900-9,200 8,900-9,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,600 4,000-4,600
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,500 3,600-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,650 3,100-3,650
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,500-2,700
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,750 1,500-1,700
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,150-2,400
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,400-2,600
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,000-3,500
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,600-3,900
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,000-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-4,900
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-9,700
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 6,800-7,300
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.9 degree Celsius (75.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 5.5 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)