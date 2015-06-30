Nagpur, June 30 Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid increased arrival from producing regions. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani firmed up in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Moong and Udid varieties reported strong again on good buying support from local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,500-9,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,000-11,400, Moong - 7,000-8,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,800-10,100, Gram - 3,900-4,100, Gram Super best bold - 5,900-6,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,500-4,340 3,500-4,440 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,300 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Desi gram Raw 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,350 Gram Filter new 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Gram Kabuli 5,500-7,000 5,500-5,700 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,400-9,700 9,500-9,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,500 Tuar Gavarani New 7,400-7,500 7,300-7,400 Tuar Karnataka 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000 Tuar Black 10,900-11,200 10,900-11,200 Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,300 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,500-9,900 9,500-9,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,500 8,600-9,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,800 11,100-11,750 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,300-10,800 10,300-10,750 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,900-9,400 8,900-9,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,600 4,000-4,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,500 3,600-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,650 3,100-3,650 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,750 1,500-1,750 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.0 degree Celsius (98.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.4 degree Celsius (79.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)