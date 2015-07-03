Nagpur, July 3 Gram and tuar prices reported down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses, release of stock from stockists and weak trend on NCDEX also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar varieties remained static in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Udid varieties recovered strongly in open market here on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Weak production estimates in this season also activated stockists. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,500-9,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,000-11,400, Moong - 7,000-8,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,800-10,100, Gram - 3,900-4,100, Gram Super best bold - 5,900-6,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,600-4,350 3,500-4,440 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,200-7,190 6,310-7,220 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Desi gram Raw 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Gram Filter new 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Gram Kabuli 5,600-7,100 5,600-7,100 Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,700-9,900 9,700-9,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,400-9,700 9,500-9,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,500 Tuar Gavarani New 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Tuar Karnataka 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000 Tuar Black 10,900-11,200 10,900-11,200 Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,500-9,900 9,500-9,900 Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,500 8,700-9,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,300-11,900 11,200-11,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,400-10,900 10,300-10,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,900-9,400 8,900-9,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,350 3,100-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,500 3,700-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,400 2,150-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,750 1,500-1,750 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.8 degree Celsius (96.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius (75.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) (Marina H Raja)