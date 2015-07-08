Nagpur, July 8 Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid
release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices, increased overseas
tuar arrival and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw reported down in open market here poor demand from local traders amid
good supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready segment.
* Udid varieties zoomed up again in open market on good demand from local traders amid
weak supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 6,900-7,100, Tuar dal - 9,700-9,900, Udid at 9,500-9,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,000-11,400, Moong - 7,000-8,000, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,800-10,100, Gram - 3,900-4,100, Gram Super best bold - 5,500-5,700
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,600-4,300 3,600-4,400
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,200-7,230 6,200-7,320
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,150-5,350 5,150-5,350
Desi gram Raw 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Gram Filter new 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900
Gram Kabuli 5,600-7,100 5,600-7,100
Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200
Tuar Fataka Medium 9,700-9,900 9,700-9,900
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,400-9,700 9,500-9,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,500
Tuar Gavarani New 7,150-7,300 7,200-7,350
Tuar Karnataka 7,800-7,900 7,800-7,900
Tuar Black 10,900-11,200 10,900-11,200
Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,400 10,000-10,400
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,350 8,700-9,350
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,300-11,800 11,200-11,700
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,500-10,900 10,400-10,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,100-9,600 9,000-9,500
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,350 3,100-3,350
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,500 3,700-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,400 2,150-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,300 3,050-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius (95.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)