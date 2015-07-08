Nagpur, July 8 Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices, increased overseas tuar arrival and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw reported down in open market here poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. * Udid varieties zoomed up again in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 6,900-7,100, Tuar dal - 9,700-9,900, Udid at 9,500-9,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,000-11,400, Moong - 7,000-8,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,800-10,100, Gram - 3,900-4,100, Gram Super best bold - 5,500-5,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,600-4,300 3,600-4,400 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,200-7,230 6,200-7,320 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,150-5,350 5,150-5,350 Desi gram Raw 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Gram Filter new 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Gram Kabuli 5,600-7,100 5,600-7,100 Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,700-9,900 9,700-9,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,400-9,700 9,500-9,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,500 Tuar Gavarani New 7,150-7,300 7,200-7,350 Tuar Karnataka 7,800-7,900 7,800-7,900 Tuar Black 10,900-11,200 10,900-11,200 Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,400 10,000-10,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,350 8,700-9,350 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,300-11,800 11,200-11,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,500-10,900 10,400-10,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,100-9,600 9,000-9,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,350 3,100-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,500 3,700-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,400 2,150-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,300 3,050-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius (95.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)