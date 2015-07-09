Nagpur, July 9 Gram and tuar prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak
supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and
enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor in thin trading
activity.
TUAR
* Tuar Fataka best and medium varieties reported down in open market on poor demand
from local traders amid release of stock from stockists.
* Wheat mill quality and Lokwan varieties recovered in open market here on good buying
support from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Punjab and
Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 6,900-7,100, Tuar dal - 9,700-9,900, Udid at 9,500-9,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,000-11,400, Moong - 7,000-8,000, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,800-10,100, Gram - 3,900-4,100, Gram Super best bold - 5,500-5,700
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,600-4,320 3,600-4,300
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,550-7,295 6,400-7,230
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,150-5,350 5,150-5,350
Desi gram Raw 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Gram Filter new 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900
Gram Kabuli 5,600-7,100 5,600-7,100
Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 9,900-10,100 10,000-10,200
Tuar Fataka Medium 9,600-9,800 9,700-9,900
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,400-9,700 9,500-9,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,500
Tuar Gavarani New 7,150-7,300 7,150-7,300
Tuar Karnataka 7,800-7,900 7,800-7,900
Tuar Black 10,900-11,200 10,900-11,200
Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,400 10,000-10,400
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,350 8,700-9,350
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,300-11,800 11,300-11,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,500-10,900 10,500-10,900
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,100-9,600 9,100-9,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,350 3,100-3,350
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,500 3,700-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,500-1,600
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,150-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,300 3,050-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.8 degree Celsius (96.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.2 degree Celsius (80.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)