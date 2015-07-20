Nagpur, July 20 Gram and tuar prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak
supply from producing belts. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries from South-based
millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties recovered strongly in open market here on renewed seasonal demand
from local traders amid weak supply from millers.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties firmed up in open market here on increased buying support from local
traders. Reports about damage of crop of because of late monsoon also activated
stockists.
* Masoor varieties zoomed up in open market here on good demand from local traders
amid tight supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 7,100-7,200, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,300, Udid at 9,500-9,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,000-11,400, Moong - 7,000-8,000, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,800-10,100, Gram - 4,100-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,700-5,900
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,940-4,560 3,770-4,490
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,700-7,350 6,600-7,350
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,200 5,900-6,100
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,700-5,800 5,600-5,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,350-5,550 5,250-5,450
Desi gram Raw 4,500-4,600 4,400-4,500
Gram Filter new 5,900-6,100 5,800-6,000
Gram Kabuli 5,600-7,100 5,600-7,100
Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 10,600-10,850 10,500-10,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 10,200-10,500 10,200-10,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,700-9,900 9,600-9,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 9,200-9,500 9,000-9,400
Tuar Gavarani New 7,600-7,700 7,550-7,650
Tuar Karnataka 8,100-8,300 8,000-8,200
Tuar Black 11,000-11,300 11,000-11,300
Masoor dal best 8,000-8,300 7,800-8,000
Masoor dal medium 7,700-7,900 7,400-7,700
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,600-10,000 9,600-10,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200
Moong dal Chilka 8,200-8,600 8,200-8,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,400-11,800 11,400-11,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-10,900 10,600-10,900
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,400-4,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,100-3,350
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,300 3,050-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.9 degree Celsius (75.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.6 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)