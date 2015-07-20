Nagpur, July 20 Gram and tuar prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties recovered strongly in open market here on renewed seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties firmed up in open market here on increased buying support from local traders. Reports about damage of crop of because of late monsoon also activated stockists. * Masoor varieties zoomed up in open market here on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,100-7,200, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,300, Udid at 9,500-9,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,000-11,400, Moong - 7,000-8,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,800-10,100, Gram - 4,100-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,700-5,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,940-4,560 3,770-4,490 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,700-7,350 6,600-7,350 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,200 5,900-6,100 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,700-5,800 5,600-5,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,350-5,550 5,250-5,450 Desi gram Raw 4,500-4,600 4,400-4,500 Gram Filter new 5,900-6,100 5,800-6,000 Gram Kabuli 5,600-7,100 5,600-7,100 Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 10,600-10,850 10,500-10,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 10,200-10,500 10,200-10,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,700-9,900 9,600-9,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 9,200-9,500 9,000-9,400 Tuar Gavarani New 7,600-7,700 7,550-7,650 Tuar Karnataka 8,100-8,300 8,000-8,200 Tuar Black 11,000-11,300 11,000-11,300 Masoor dal best 8,000-8,300 7,800-8,000 Masoor dal medium 7,700-7,900 7,400-7,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-10,000 9,600-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Moong dal Chilka 8,200-8,600 8,200-8,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,400-11,800 11,400-11,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-10,900 10,600-10,900 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,400-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,100-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,300 3,050-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.9 degree Celsius (75.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)