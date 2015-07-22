Nagpur, July 22 Gram and tuar prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Poor monsoon session, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw and gram filter reported higher on good demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Watana dal recovered strongly in open market here on increased buying support from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,100-7,200, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,300, Udid at 9,500-9,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,000-11,400, Moong - 7,000-8,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,800-10,100, Gram - 4,100-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,700-5,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,800-4,540 3,770-4,520 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,700-7,460 6,600-7,460 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,350-5,550 5,350-5,550 Desi gram Raw 4,550-4,650 4,500-4,600 Gram Filter new 5,950-6,150 5,900-6,100 Gram Kabuli 5,600-7,100 5,600-7,100 Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 10,600-10,850 10,600-10,850 Tuar Fataka Medium 10,200-10,500 10,200-10,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,700-9,900 9,700-9,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 9,200-9,500 9,200-9,500 Tuar Gavarani New 7,650-7,750 7,650-7,750 Tuar Karnataka 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300 Tuar Black 11,000-11,300 11,000-11,300 Masoor dal best 8,000-8,300 8,000-8,300 Masoor dal medium 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,500-10,500 9,500-10,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Moong dal Chilka 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,800 11,200-11,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-11,000 10,600-11,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,400-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,100-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,300 3,050-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.4 degree Celsius (77.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)