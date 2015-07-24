Nagpur, July 23 Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival.
Easy condition on NCDEX, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reports about beginning of
monsoon in the regions also pulled down prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid ample
stock in ready position.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Rice HMT Shriram varieties recovered in open market on increased festival season
demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions like
Chhasttisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 7,100-7,200, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,300, Udid at 9,500-9,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,000-11,400, Moong - 7,000-8,000, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,800-10,100, Gram - 4,100-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,700-5,900
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,800-4,430 3,800-4,590
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,700-7,400 6,700-7,550
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,350-5,550 5,350-5,550
Desi gram Raw 4,500-4,600 4,550-4,650
Gram Filter new 5,950-6,150 5,950-6,150
Gram Kabuli 5,600-7,100 5,600-7,100
Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 10,600-10,850 10,600-10,850
Tuar Fataka Medium 10,200-10,500 10,200-10,500
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,700-9,900 9,700-9,900
Tuar Dal Medium phod 9,200-9,500 9,200-9,500
Tuar Gavarani New 7,700-7,800 7,700-7,800
Tuar Karnataka 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300
Tuar Black 11,000-11,300 11,000-11,300
Masoor dal best 8,000-8,300 8,000-8,300
Masoor dal medium 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,500-10,500 9,500-10,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200
Moong dal Chilka 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,800 11,200-11,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-11,000 10,600-11,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,950 2,750-2,950
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,300 3,050-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,500-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.4 degree Celsius (84.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 23.1 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)