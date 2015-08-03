Nagpur, Aug 3 Gram prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties recovered strongly in open market here on good seasonal demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties zoomed up once again in open market here on increased festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers. Reports about low production in this season also activated stockists. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,500, Tuar dal - 10,400-10,600, Udid at 9,500-9,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,000-11,400, Moong - 7,000-8,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,700-10,000, Gram - 4,200-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,800-4,600 3,730-4,600 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 6,700-7,400 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,200 5,900-6,100 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,800 5,500-5,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,700 5,400-5,600 Desi gram Raw 4,600-4,700 4,500-4,600 Gram Filter new 6,000-6,200 5,900-6,100 Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,300 5,600-7,100 Gram Pink 6,700-6,900 6,500-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 10,800-11,000 10,600-10,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 10,300-10,600 10,200-10,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,900-10,100 9,700-9,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 9,400-9,700 9,200-9,400 Tuar Gavarani New 7,900-8,000 7,750-7,850 Tuar Karnataka 8,300-8,500 8,100-8,300 Tuar Black 11,000-11,300 10,800-11,100 Masoor dal best 7,800-8,300 7,800-8,300 Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,900 7,500-7,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-10,400 9,600-10,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Moong dal Chilka 8,600-9,000 8,600-9,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,800 11,200-11,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-11,000 10,600-11,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,350 3,100-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,750-3,000 2,750-3,000 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,700 4,500-4,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,100-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (91.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.2 degree Celsius (77.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)