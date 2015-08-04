Nagpur, Aug 4 Gram prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture content
arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pushed down
prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw recovered further in open market here on increased seasonal demand
from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample
stock in ready position.
* Masoor varieties reported strong in open market here on renewed demand from local
traders amid weak arrival from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,500, Tuar dal - 10,400-10,600, Udid at 9,500-9,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,000-11,400, Moong - 7,000-8,000, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,700-10,000, Gram - 4,200-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,000
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity because of heavy rains, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,600-4,585 3,710-4,630
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 6,700-7,400
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,700 5,400-5,700
Desi gram Raw 4,650-4,750 4,600-4,700
Gram Filter new 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,300 6,000-7,300
Gram Pink 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900
Tuar Fataka Best 10,800-11,000 10,800-11,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 10,300-10,600 10,300-10,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,900-10,100 9,900-10,100
Tuar Dal Medium phod 9,400-9,700 9,400-9,700
Tuar Gavarani New 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000
Tuar Karnataka 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500
Tuar Black 11,000-11,300 11,000-11,300
Masoor dal best 7,900-8,400 7,800-8,300
Masoor dal medium 7,600-8,000 7,500-7,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,600-10,400 9,600-10,400
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000
Moong dal Chilka 8,600-9,000 8,600-9,000
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,800 11,200-11,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-11,000 10,600-11,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,350 3,100-3,350
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,750-3,000 2,750-3,000
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,700 4,500-4,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,100-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (81.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.9 degree Celsius (73.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 48.1 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)