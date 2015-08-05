Nagpur, Aug 5 Gram prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival. Weak trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar black reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Moong Chamki recovered strongly in open market here on renewed demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,500, Tuar dal - 10,400-10,600, Udid at 9,500-9,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,000-11,400, Moong - 7,000-8,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,700-10,000, Gram - 4,200-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity because of heavy rains, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,600-4,270 3,600-4,340 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 6,700-7,400 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,700 5,400-5,700 Desi gram Raw 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750 Gram Filter new 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,300 6,000-7,300 Gram Pink 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Tuar Fataka Best 10,800-11,000 10,800-11,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 10,300-10,600 10,300-10,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,900-10,100 9,900-10,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 9,400-9,700 9,400-9,700 Tuar Gavarani New 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000 Tuar Karnataka 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500 Tuar Black 11,000-11,200 11,000-11,300 Masoor dal best 7,900-8,400 7,900-8,400 Masoor dal medium 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-10,400 9,600-10,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Moong dal Chilka 8,600-9,000 8,600-9,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,700-10,000 9,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,800 11,200-11,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-11,000 10,600-11,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,350 3,100-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,750-3,000 2,750-3,000 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,700 4,500-4,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,100-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.0 degree Celsius (69.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 78.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 25 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)