Nagpur, Aug 7 Gram prices zoomed up here in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from
producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported
demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw firmed up in open market on increased seasonal demand from
local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. Reports about weak production
in this season also activated stockists.
TUAR
* Tuar fataka best and medium varieties reported strong in open market on good
seasonal demand from local traders amid weak overseas arrival.
* Batri dal jacked up in open market here on increased festival season demand from
local traders. Strong rally in tuar prices also helped to push up this commodity.
* In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,500, Tuar dal - 10,400-10,600, Udid at 9,100-9,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,000-11,000, Moong - 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram - 4,200-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,000
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity because of heavy rains, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,800-4,650 3,670-4,430
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 6,900-7,750
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,700 5,400-5,700
Desi gram Raw 4,700-4,800 4,650-4,750
Gram Filter new 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Gram Kabuli 6,100-7,400 6,100-7,400
Gram Pink 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Tuar Fataka Best 11,000-11,200 10,800-11,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 10,500-10,800 10,300-10,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,900-10,100 9,900-10,100
Tuar Dal Medium phod 9,400-9,700 9,400-9,700
Tuar Gavarani New 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000
Tuar Karnataka 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500
Tuar Black 11,000-11,200 11,000-11,200
Masoor dal best 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500
Masoor dal medium 7,900-8,200 7,900-8,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,400-11,900 11,400-11,900
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,300-10,800 10,300-10,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,300-9,700 9,300-9,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,200-4,700
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,350 3,100-3,350
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,300-4,700
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,750-3,000 2,750-3,000
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,700 4,500-4,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,100-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.4 degree Celsius (83.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 2.6 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)