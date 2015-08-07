Nagpur, Aug 7 Gram prices zoomed up here in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw firmed up in open market on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. Reports about weak production in this season also activated stockists. TUAR * Tuar fataka best and medium varieties reported strong in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid weak overseas arrival. * Batri dal jacked up in open market here on increased festival season demand from local traders. Strong rally in tuar prices also helped to push up this commodity. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,500, Tuar dal - 10,400-10,600, Udid at 9,100-9,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,000-11,000, Moong - 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram - 4,200-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity because of heavy rains, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,800-4,650 3,670-4,430 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 6,900-7,750 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,700 5,400-5,700 Desi gram Raw 4,700-4,800 4,650-4,750 Gram Filter new 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Gram Kabuli 6,100-7,400 6,100-7,400 Gram Pink 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Best 11,000-11,200 10,800-11,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 10,500-10,800 10,300-10,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,900-10,100 9,900-10,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 9,400-9,700 9,400-9,700 Tuar Gavarani New 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000 Tuar Karnataka 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500 Tuar Black 11,000-11,200 11,000-11,200 Masoor dal best 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500 Masoor dal medium 7,900-8,200 7,900-8,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,400-11,900 11,400-11,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,300-10,800 10,300-10,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,300-9,700 9,300-9,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,200-4,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,350 3,100-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,300-4,700 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,750-3,000 2,750-3,000 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,700 4,500-4,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,100-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.4 degree Celsius (83.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 2.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)