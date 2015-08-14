Nagpur, Aug 14 Gram prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from
producing belts because of rains. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram
prices and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram Kabuli recovered strongly in open market on good demand from local traders amid
tight overseas supply.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani firmed up in open market on increased buying support from local
traders amid weak arrival from producing belts.
* Batri dal reported down in open market on poor buying support from local traders
amid poor quality arrival.
* In Akola, Tuar - 7,800-8,200, Tuar dal - 11,300-11,500, Udid at 9,100-9,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,100-11,500, Moong - 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram - 4,200-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,000
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity because of heavy rains, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,000-4,650 3,880-4,530
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 7,300-8,150
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,700 5,400-5,700
Desi gram Raw 4,750-4,850 4,750-4,850
Gram Filter new 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Gram Kabuli 6,200-7,500 6,100-7,400
Gram Pink 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Tuar Fataka Best 11,600-11,800 11,600-11,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 10,900-11,300 10,900-11,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 9,900-10,200 9,900-10,200
Tuar Gavarani New 8,350-8,550 8,300-8,500
Tuar Karnataka 8,700-9,000 8,700-9,000
Tuar Black 11,400-11,800 11,400-11,800
Masoor dal best 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500
Masoor dal medium 7,900-8,200 7,900-8,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,500-11,900 11,500-11,900
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,300-9,700 9,300-9,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,500-5,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,300-4,700
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,850 2,650-2,850
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,300 3,050-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,100 4,600-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.4 degree Celsius (79.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.2 degree Celsius (75.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 89.4 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow, Saturday, on the occasion of Independence Day.