Nagpur, Aug 17 Gram prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased festival season demand from local traders amid weak
arrival from producing belts. Upward trend on NCDEX, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh gram prices
and repeated enquiries from South-based traders also pushed up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram recovered in open market on good demand from local traders amid
tight supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties skyrocketed in open market here on increased festival season demand
from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Delay in this season's
tuar arrival, damaged of crop because of unseasonal rains and weak monsoon also
activated stockists.
* Masoor and Udid varieties zoomed up in open market on renewed festival season demand
from local traders amid thin arrival from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 8,800-9,100, Tuar dal - 12,800-13,000, Udid at 9,400-9,700,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,300-11,700, Moong - 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram - 4,200-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,000
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity because of heavy rains, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,700-4,720 3,700-4,610
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 7,300-8,150
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,700 5,400-5,700
Desi gram Raw 4,800-4,850 4,750-4,850
Gram Filter new 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Gram Kabuli 6,200-7,500 6,200-7,500
Gram Pink 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Tuar Fataka Best 13,000-13,500 12,500-13,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 12,000-12,500 11,500-12,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod 11,500-11,800 11,000-11,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod 11,000-11,400 10,600-10,800
Tuar Gavarani New 9,600-9,700 9,300-9,500
Tuar Karnataka 10,200-10,500 9,700-9,900
Tuar Black 12,400-12,800 11,900-12,200
Masoor dal best 8,600-8,800 8,300-8,500
Masoor dal medium 8,150-8,450 7,900-8,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,700-12,000 11,500-11,900
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-11,000 10,500-11,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,400-9,800 9,300-9,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,300-4,700
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,850 2,650-2,850
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,300 3,050-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,100 4,600-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.5 degree Celsius (90.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)