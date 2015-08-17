Nagpur, Aug 17 Gram prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased festival season demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts. Upward trend on NCDEX, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and repeated enquiries from South-based traders also pushed up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram recovered in open market on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties skyrocketed in open market here on increased festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Delay in this season's tuar arrival, damaged of crop because of unseasonal rains and weak monsoon also activated stockists. * Masoor and Udid varieties zoomed up in open market on renewed festival season demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 8,800-9,100, Tuar dal - 12,800-13,000, Udid at 9,400-9,700, Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,300-11,700, Moong - 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram - 4,200-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity because of heavy rains, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,700-4,720 3,700-4,610 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,300-8,150 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,700 5,400-5,700 Desi gram Raw 4,800-4,850 4,750-4,850 Gram Filter new 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Gram Kabuli 6,200-7,500 6,200-7,500 Gram Pink 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Best 13,000-13,500 12,500-13,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 12,000-12,500 11,500-12,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 11,500-11,800 11,000-11,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 11,000-11,400 10,600-10,800 Tuar Gavarani New 9,600-9,700 9,300-9,500 Tuar Karnataka 10,200-10,500 9,700-9,900 Tuar Black 12,400-12,800 11,900-12,200 Masoor dal best 8,600-8,800 8,300-8,500 Masoor dal medium 8,150-8,450 7,900-8,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,700-12,000 11,500-11,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-11,000 10,500-11,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,400-9,800 9,300-9,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,300-4,700 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,850 2,650-2,850 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,300 3,050-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,100 4,600-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.5 degree Celsius (90.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)