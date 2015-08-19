Nagpur, Aug 19 Gram prices shot up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) here on good festival season demand from local traders amid thin arrival from
producing belts. Reports about weak gram production in this season, notable hike on NCDEX and
healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also said to be the reasons for upward trend here,
according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani recovered further in open market on good seasonal demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* Lakhodi dal, batri dal and watana dal firmed up in open market on renewed festival
season demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 8,800-9,100, Tuar dal - 12,800-13,000, Udid at 9,400-9,700,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 11,300-11,700, Moong - 7,600-7,800, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,200-9,800, Gram - 4,200-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,000
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity because of heavy rains, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,900-5,000 3,780-4,820
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 7,300-8,150
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,700 5,400-5,700
Desi gram Raw 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Gram Filter new 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Gram Kabuli 6,200-7,500 6,200-7,500
Gram Pink 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Tuar Fataka Best 13,000-13,500 13,000-13,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 12,000-12,500 12,000-12,500
Tuar Dal Best Phod 11,500-11,800 11,500-11,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 11,000-11,400 11,000-11,400
Tuar Gavarani New 9,650-9,750 9,600-9,700
Tuar Karnataka 10,200-10,500 10,200-10,500
Tuar Black 12,400-12,800 12,400-12,800
Masoor dal best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800
Masoor dal medium 8,150-8,450 8,150-8,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,700-12,000 11,700-12,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 10,600-11,000 10,600-11,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,500 4,600-5,100
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,450 3,300-3,400
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,350 3,100-3,300
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,850 2,650-2,850
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,300 3,050-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,100 4,600-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow, Thursday, on the occasion of Nag-panchami.