Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-October 19 Nagpur, Oct 19 (Reuters) Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid good stock position in ready segment. TUAR * Tuar gavarani zoomed up in open market here on increased festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. Reports about weak overseas arrival also jacked up prices. * Rice varieties declined in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid increased arrival from producing belts like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar 11,200-11,500, Tuar dal 17,800-18,800, Udid - 12,300-12,800, Udid Mogar (clean) 15,500-15,900, Moong 11,000-11,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 12,100-12,400, Gram 4,7004,900, Gram Super best bold 6,500-6,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-4,670 4,100-4,770 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 9,000-10,500 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Desi gram Raw 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Gram Filter new 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Gram Pink 6,500-7,200 6,500-7,200 Tuar Fataka Best 19,000-19,500 18,500-19,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 18,000-18,500 17,500-18,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 17,500-18,000 17,000-17,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 16,000-16,500 15,500-16,000 Tuar Gavarani New 12,600-13,600 12,000-13,000 Tuar Karnataka 14,000-14,400 13,500-13,900 Tuar Black 20,000-20,500 19,500-20,000 Masoor dal best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Masoor dal medium 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Moong Mogar Med 11,700-11,900 11,700-11,900 Moong dal Chilka 10,200-10,500 10,200-10,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 12,400-12,800 12,400-12,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,500-17,000 16,500-17,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 15,700-15,900 15,700-15,900 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 11,000-12,400 11,000-12,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,200-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,400-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,900 2,500-2,900 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,100-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,700-2,900 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,300-2,400 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 2,000-2,100 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,500-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,200-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,400-4,800 Rice HMT Shriram med. (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,800-4,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,500 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,700-5,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.7 degree Celsius (94.5 degree Fahrenheit), Minimum temp. 20.5 degree Celsius (68.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: 94 per cent, lowest 39 per cent Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)