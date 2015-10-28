Nagpur, Oct 28 Gram prices today slipped in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local traders amid release of poor quality stock. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli reported strong again in open market here on increased festival season demand from local traders amid thin overseas arrival. TUAR * Tuar black recovered in open market here on renewed demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * Wheat varieties reported higher in open market on good festival demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 11,500-11,800, Tuar dal - 18,200-18,400, Udid - 12,900-13,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 15,900-16,500, Moong - 11,000-11,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 12,100-12,400, Gram - 4,700-4,900, Gram Super best bold - 6,400-6,700 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-4,500 4,100-4,630 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 8,000-9,500 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,600-7,100 6,600-7,100 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Desi gram Raw 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Gram Filter new 5,750-6,050 5,750-6,050 Gram Kabuli 6,100-7,100 6,000-7,000 Gram Pink 6,500-7,200 6,500-7,200 Tuar Fataka Best 18,100-18,600 18,100-18,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 17,100-17,400 17,100-17,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 16,600-17,100 16,600-17,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 15,600-16,000 15,600-16,000 Tuar Gavarani New 11,900-12,500 11,900-12,500 Tuar Karnataka 13,000-13,400 13,000-13,400 Tuar Black 18,900-19,400 18,800-19,300 Masoor dal best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Masoor dal medium 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 12,400-12,900 12,400-12,900 Moong Mogar Med 11,600-11,800 11,600-11,800 Moong dal Chilka 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 12,300-12,700 12,400-12,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,300-16,800 16,300-16,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 15,500-15,700 15,500-15,700 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,800-12,200 10,800-12,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,500-1,600 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,650-1,670 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,450-1,650 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,650 2,400-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,200-2,300 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,300-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,600-3,000 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,500 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,700-5,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.5 degree Celsius (68.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)