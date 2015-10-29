Nagpur, Oct 29 Gram prices today moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content
arrival. Downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also pulled
down prices here, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties reported down in open market here on poor demand from local traders
amid good supply from millers because government raids fear.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties showed weak tendency in open market here on poor demand from local
traders. Reports about increased overseas arrival also pulled down prices.
* Wheat mill quality reported down in open market on poor demand from local
traders amid good arrival from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 11,500-11,800, Tuar dal - 18,200-18,400, Udid -
12,900-13,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 15,900-16,500, Moong -
11,000-11,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 12,100-12,400, Gram - 4,700-4,900,
Gram Super best bold - 6,400-6,700 for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in weak trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,000-4,300 4,100-4,400
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 8,000-9,500
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,400-6,800 6,600-7,100
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,100-6,300 6,400-6,700
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,000-5,300 5,200-5,300
Desi gram Raw 4,900-5,000 5,000-5,100
Gram Filter new 5,700-6,000 5,750-6,050
Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,100 6,000-7,000
Gram Pink 6,200-7,000 6,500-7,200
Tuar Fataka Best 18,000-18,500 18,100-18,600
Tuar Fataka Medium 17,000-17,300 17,100-17,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 16,500-17,000 16,600-17,100
Tuar Dal Medium phod 15,500-15,900 15,600-16,000
Tuar Gavarani New 11,800-12,400 11,900-12,500
Tuar Karnataka 12,900-13,100 13,000-13,400
Tuar Black 18,800-19,300 18,900-19,400
Masoor dal best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800
Masoor dal medium 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 12,400-12,900 12,400-12,900
Moong Mogar Med 11,600-11,800 11,600-11,800
Moong dal Chilka 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 12,300-12,700 12,400-12,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,300-16,800 16,300-16,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 15,500-15,700 15,500-15,700
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,800-12,200 10,800-12,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,750-1,850
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,650 2,500-2,650
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,500
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,700-5,000
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.8 degree Celsius (69.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 20
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)