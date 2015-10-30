Nagpur, Oct 30 Gram prices today zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from
producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices, upward trend on NCDEX and
reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties quoted static in open market in thin trading activity, matching the
demand and supply position.
* Moong varieties reported down in open market on poor demand from local
traders amid good arrival from producing regions.
* Udid varieties recovered strongly in open market here on increased festival season
demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 11,500-11,800, Tuar dal - 18,200-18,400, Udid -
12,900-13,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 15,900-16,500, Moong -
11,000-11,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 12,100-12,400, Gram - 4,700-4,900,
Gram Super best bold - 6,400-6,700 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in weak trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,000-4,700 4,000-4,500
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 7,800-9,200
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,400-6,800 6,400-6,800
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300
Desi gram Raw 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000
Gram Filter new 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,100 5,800-7,100
Gram Pink 6,200-7,000 6,200-7,000
Tuar Fataka Best 18,000-18,500 18,000-18,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 17,000-17,300 17,000-17,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 16,500-17,000 16,500-17,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 15,500-15,900 15,500-15,900
Tuar Gavarani New 11,800-12,400 11,800-12,400
Tuar Karnataka 12,900-13,100 12,900-13,100
Tuar Black 18,800-19,300 18,800-19,300
Masoor dal best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800
Masoor dal medium 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 12,200-12,500 12,400-12,900
Moong Mogar Med 11,500-11,700 11,600-11,800
Moong dal Chilka 9,500-10,100 9,700-10,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,000-10,000 9,400-10,300
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,500-17,500 16,300-17,100
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 15,000-16,000 15,000-15,700
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,800-11,500 10,800-11,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,650 2,500-2,650
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,500
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,700-5,000
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius (86.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.3 degree Celsius (66.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 11.1 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)