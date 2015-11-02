Nagpur, Nov 2 Gram prices today firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply
from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
reported demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders because of
higher prices.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani recovered in open market on increased festival season demand from
local trader amid weak supply from producing regions.
* Wheat mill quality jacked up in open market on good seassonal demand from
local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 11,500-11,800, Tuar dal - 18,200-18,400, Udid -
12,900-13,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 15,900-16,500, Moong -
11,000-11,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 12,100-12,400, Gram - 4,700-4,900,
Gram Super best bold - 6,400-6,700 for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in weak trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,950-4,700 3,920-4,600
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 7,800-9,200
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,400-6,800 6,400-6,800
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300
Desi gram Raw 4,950-5,050 4,900-5,000
Gram Filter new 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,100 5,800-7,100
Gram Pink 6,200-7,000 6,200-7,000
Tuar Fataka Best 18,000-18,500 18,000-18,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 17,000-17,300 17,000-17,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 16,500-17,000 16,500-17,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 15,500-15,900 15,500-15,900
Tuar Gavarani New 11,900-12,500 11,800-12,400
Tuar Karnataka 12,900-13,100 12,900-13,100
Tuar Black 18,800-19,300 18,800-19,300
Masoor dal best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800
Masoor dal medium 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 12,200-12,500 12,200-12,500
Moong Mogar Med 11,500-11,700 11,500-11,700
Moong dal Chilka 9,500-10,100 9,500-10,100
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,000-10,000 9,000-10,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 17,500-18,000 17,500-18,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 15,000-16,000 15,000-16,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,900-11,600 10,900-11,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,450-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,650 2,500-2,650
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,500
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,700-5,000
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.3 degree Celsius (68.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)