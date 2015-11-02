Nagpur, Nov 2 Gram prices today firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders because of higher prices. TUAR * Tuar gavarani recovered in open market on increased festival season demand from local trader amid weak supply from producing regions. * Wheat mill quality jacked up in open market on good seassonal demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 11,500-11,800, Tuar dal - 18,200-18,400, Udid - 12,900-13,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 15,900-16,500, Moong - 11,000-11,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 12,100-12,400, Gram - 4,700-4,900, Gram Super best bold - 6,400-6,700 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,950-4,700 3,920-4,600 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,800-9,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,400-6,800 6,400-6,800 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Desi gram Raw 4,950-5,050 4,900-5,000 Gram Filter new 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,100 5,800-7,100 Gram Pink 6,200-7,000 6,200-7,000 Tuar Fataka Best 18,000-18,500 18,000-18,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 17,000-17,300 17,000-17,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 16,500-17,000 16,500-17,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 15,500-15,900 15,500-15,900 Tuar Gavarani New 11,900-12,500 11,800-12,400 Tuar Karnataka 12,900-13,100 12,900-13,100 Tuar Black 18,800-19,300 18,800-19,300 Masoor dal best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Masoor dal medium 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 12,200-12,500 12,200-12,500 Moong Mogar Med 11,500-11,700 11,500-11,700 Moong dal Chilka 9,500-10,100 9,500-10,100 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,000-10,000 9,000-10,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 17,500-18,000 17,500-18,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 15,000-16,000 15,000-16,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,900-11,600 10,900-11,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,450-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,650 2,500-2,650 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,500 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,700-5,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.3 degree Celsius (68.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)