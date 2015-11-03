Nagpur, Nov 3 Gram prices today recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good seasonal buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties moved down in open market here on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported sharp fall in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid increased supply from millers looking towards government raids. * Masoor, Moong, udid and other pulses too moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * In Akola, Tuar - 11,000-11,300, Tuar dal - 17,200-17,400, Udid - 13,900-14,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 17,300-18,000, Moong - 10,000-10,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 11,600-11,800, Gram - 4,200-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 6,000-6,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-4,805 3,940-4,700 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,800-9,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,800 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,100 6,100-6,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,200 Desi gram Raw 4,800-4,900 4,900-5,000 Gram Filter new 5,400-5,600 5,700-5,800 Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,100 5,800-7,100 Gram Pink 6,200-7,000 6,200-7,000 Tuar Fataka Best 17,500-17,800 18,000-18,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 17,000-17,300 17,200-17,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 16,500-16,800 16,500-17,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 15,500-15,900 15,700-15,900 Tuar Gavarani New 11,700-12,300 11,800-12,400 Tuar Karnataka 12,600-12,800 12,900-13,100 Tuar Black 18,000-18,300 18,300-18,500 Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,600-8,800 Masoor dal medium 7,600-7,800 8,000-8,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 11,500-12,000 12,000-12,300 Moong Mogar Med 10,000-11,000 10,500-11,200 Moong dal Chilka 9,500-9,600 9,700-10,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,000-10,000 9,300-10,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,500-18,500 17,000-18,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 14,500-15,500 15,000-16,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,600-11,200 10,900-11,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 6,200-6,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,200-5,300 5,300-5,500 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,650 2,500-2,650 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,500 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,700-5,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.7 degree Celsius (69.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)