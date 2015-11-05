Nagpur, Nov 5 Gram prices today recoveed in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions.
Notable rise on NCDEX, healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based
millers also jacked up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram reported higher in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid
tight supply from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market on poor demand from local traders amid
ample stock in ready position.
* Rice Swarna best and medium varieties firmed up in open market on increased festival
season demand from local traders amid weak supply form producing regions like Madhya
Pradesh and Chhatisgarh
* In Akola, Tuar - 11,000-11,300, Tuar dal - 17,200-17,400, Udid -
13,900-14,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 17,300-18,000, Moong -
10,000-10,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 11,600-11,800, Gram - 4,200-4,400,
Gram Super best bold - 6,000-6,400 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in weak trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,100-4,800 3,940-4,710
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 7,800-9,200
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
Desi gram Raw 4,850-4,950 4,800-4,900
Gram Filter new 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,100 5,800-7,100
Gram Pink 6,200-7,000 6,200-7,000
Tuar Fataka Best 17,500-17,800 17,500-17,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 17,000-17,300 17,000-17,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 16,500-16,800 16,500-16,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 15,500-15,900 15,500-15,900
Tuar Gavarani New 11,700-12,300 11,700-12,300
Tuar Karnataka 12,600-12,800 12,600-12,800
Tuar Black 18,000-18,300 18,000-18,300
Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Masoor dal medium 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000
Moong Mogar Med 10,000-11,000 10,000-11,000
Moong dal Chilka 9,500-9,600 9,500-9,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,000-10,000 9,000-10,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,500-18,500 16,500-18,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 14,500-15,500 14,500-15,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,600-11,200 10,600-11,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,900
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,200
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-1,900
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,500
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,700-5,000
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.9 degree Celsius (67.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 20 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)