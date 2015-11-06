Nagpur, Nov 6 Gram prices today firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid thin arrival from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and upward trend on NCDEX also helped to push up prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka recovered marginally in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * Moong mogar bold and medium varieties showed upward tendency in open market here on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 11,000-11,300, Tuar dal - 17,200-17,400, Udid - 13,900-14,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 17,300-18,000, Moong - 10,000-10,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 11,600-11,800, Gram - 4,200-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 6,000-6,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,100-4,820 3,940-4,790 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,800-9,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Desi gram Raw 4,850-4,950 4,850-4,950 Gram Filter new 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,100 5,800-7,100 Gram Pink 6,200-7,000 6,200-7,000 Tuar Fataka Best 17,500-17,800 17,500-17,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 17,000-17,300 17,000-17,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 16,500-16,800 16,500-16,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 15,500-15,900 15,500-15,900 Tuar Gavarani New 11,750-12,300 11,700-12,300 Tuar Karnataka 12,650-12,800 12,600-12,800 Tuar Black 18,000-18,300 18,000-18,300 Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Masoor dal medium 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 11,600-12,100 11,500-12,000 Moong Mogar Med 10,100-11,100 10,000-11,000 Moong dal Chilka 9,500-9,600 9,500-9,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,000-10,000 9,000-10,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,500-18,500 16,500-18,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 14,500-15,500 14,500-15,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,600-11,200 10,600-11,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,900 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,500 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,700-5,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.9 degree Celsius (91.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.2 degree Celsius (70.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)