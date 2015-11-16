Nagpur, Nov 16 Gram prices today recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased festival season demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram recovered marginally in open market on renewed festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported down in open market here on subdued demand from local traders because of higher prices and good overseas arrival. * Jowar varieties showed weak tendency in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * In Akola, Tuar - 11,000-11,300, Tuar dal - 16,800-17,000, Udid - 13,900-14,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 17,300-18,000, Moong - 10,000-10,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 11,600-11,800, Gram - 4,200-4,300, Gram Super best bold - 6,000-6,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,100-4,750 4,030-4,660 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,800-9,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Desi gram Raw 4,900-5,000 4,850-4,950 Gram Filter new 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,100 5,800-7,100 Gram Pink 6,200-7,000 6,200-7,000 Tuar Fataka Best 17,000-17,200 17,300-17,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 16,500-16,800 16,700-17,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 16,000-16,300 16,300-16,600 Tuar Dal Medium phod 15,200-15,700 15,500-15,900 Tuar Gavarani New 11,500-12,000 11,750-12,300 Tuar Karnataka 12,500-12,500 12,650-12,800 Tuar Black 17,500-18,000 17,900-18,200 Masoor dal best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Masoor dal medium 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 11,600-12,100 11,600-12,100 Moong Mogar Med 10,100-11,100 10,100-11,100 Moong dal Chilka 9,500-9,600 9,500-9,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,000-10,000 9,000-10,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,600-18,600 16,600-18,600 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 14,600-15,600 14,600-15,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,600-11,200 10,600-11,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,600 6,100-6,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,900 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,500 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,700-5,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,700-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (90.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.5 degree Celsius (61.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)