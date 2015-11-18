Nagpur, Nov 18 Gram prices today reported higher again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers. Fresh rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw showed weak tendency in open market on poor demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka recovered strongly in open market here on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Rice basmati recovered strongly in open market on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 10,000-10,300, Tuar dal - 15,800-16,200, Udid - 13,600-14,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 17,000-17,700, Moong - 9,500-9,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,800-11,200, Gram - 4,200-4,300, Gram Super best bold - 6,000-6,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,100-4,980 4,100-4,840 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,800-9,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Desi gram Raw 4,850-4,950 4,900-5,000 Gram Filter new 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Gram Kabuli 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Gram Pink 6,800-7,500 6,800-7,500 Tuar Fataka Best 16,000-16,500 16,000-16,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 15,000-15,500 15,000-15,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 14,000-14,500 14,000-14,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Tuar Gavarani New 10,600-11,100 10,500-11,000 Tuar Karnataka 11,100-11,600 11,000-11,500 Tuar Black 17,000-17,500 17,000-17,500 Masoor dal best 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Masoor dal medium 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,500 10,500-11,500 Moong Mogar Med 9,900-10,800 9,900-10,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,500-9,500 5,500-9,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,000-10,000 9,000-10,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,500-18,000 16,500-18,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 14,000-16,000 14,000-16,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,200-11,000 10,200-11,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,900 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-10,200 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,600 7,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.2 degree Celsius (61.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)