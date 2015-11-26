Nagpur, Nov 26 Gram prices quoted weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing belts. Poor quality arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani reported higher in open market here on good marriage season demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing belts. * Watana dal reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Rice Chinnor firmed up again in open market on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 10,000-10,300, Tuar dal - 15,800-16,200, Udid - 13,600-14,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 17,000-17,700, Moong - 9,700-9,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 11,000-11,400, Gram - 4,200-4,300, Gram Super best bold - 6,000-6,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,100-4,700 4,100-4,800 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,000-8,000 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Desi gram Raw 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Gram Filter new 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Gram Kabuli 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Gram Pink 6,800-7,500 6,800-7,500 Tuar Fataka Best 16,000-16,500 16,000-16,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 15,000-15,500 15,000-15,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 14,000-14,500 14,000-14,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Tuar Gavarani New 10,800-11,300 10,700-11,200 Tuar Karnataka 11,100-11,600 11,100-11,600 Tuar Black 17,000-17,400 17,000-17,400 Masoor dal best 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,400 7,100-7,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,800-11,700 10,800-11,700 Moong Mogar Med 10,200-11,000 10,200-11,000 Moong dal Chilka 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,000-9,800 9,000-9,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,700-18,200 16,700-18,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 14,200-16,200 14,200-16,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,300-11,100 10,300-11,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,200-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,900 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,400 3,900-4,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,200-11,200 9,200-11,200 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600 Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,600 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,400 4,700-5,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.3 degree Celsius (59.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)