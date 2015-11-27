Nagpur, Nov 27 Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid increased supply from producing belts. High moisture content arrival and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid good overseas arrival. * Rice Basmati reported strong in open market on good demand from local traders amid thin overseas supply. * In Akola, Tuar - 10,000-10,300, Tuar dal - 15,800-16,200, Udid - 13,600-14,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 17,000-17,700, Moong - 9,700-9,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 11,000-11,400, Gram - 4,200-4,300, Gram Super best bold - 6,000-6,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-4,650 4,100-4,710 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,000-8,000 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Desi gram Raw 4,850-4,950 4,800-4,900 Gram Filter new 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Gram Kabuli 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Gram Pink 6,800-7,500 6,800-7,500 Tuar Fataka Best 16,000-16,500 16,000-16,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 15,000-15,500 15,000-15,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 14,000-14,500 14,000-14,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Tuar Gavarani New 10,800-11,300 10,800-11,300 Tuar Karnataka 11,100-11,600 11,100-11,600 Tuar Black 17,000-17,400 17,000-17,400 Masoor dal best 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,400 7,100-7,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,800-11,700 10,800-11,700 Moong Mogar Med 10,200-11,000 10,200-11,000 Moong dal Chilka 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,000-9,800 9,000-9,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,700-18,200 16,700-18,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 14,200-16,200 14,200-16,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,300-11,100 10,300-11,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,900 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,400 3,900-4,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,300-11,300 9,200-11,200 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-7,700 7,200-7,600 Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,400 4,700-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (89.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.5 degree Celsius (59.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)