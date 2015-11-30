Nagpur, Nov 30 Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local millers amid good arrival from producing regions. Weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soybean prices, high moisture content arrival and increased arrival in near by soyabean mandi also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties zoomed up again in open market on renewed marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Because of healthy rise in tuar prices, Moong and Udid varieties too reported strong in open market on good demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 10,000-10,300, Tuar dal - 15,800-16,200, Udid - 13,600-14,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 17,000-17,700, Moong - 9,700-9,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 11,000-11,400, Gram - 4,200-4,300, Gram Super best bold - 6,000-6,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,200-4,810 4,200-4,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,000-8,000 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Desi gram Raw 4,800-4,900 4,850-4,950 Gram Filter new 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Gram Kabuli 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Gram Pink 6,800-7,500 6,800-7,500 Tuar Fataka Best 16,200-16,700 16,000-16,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 15,200-15,700 15,000-15,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 14,200-14,700 14,000-14,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,700-13,200 12,500-13,000 Tuar Gavarani New 11,000-11,600 10,800-11,300 Tuar Karnataka 11,500-12,000 11,000-11,500 Tuar Black 17,300-17,600 17,000-17,400 Masoor dal best 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,400 7,100-7,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,900-11,800 10,800-11,700 Moong Mogar Med 10,300-11,100 10,200-11,000 Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,600 8,600-9,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,100-9,900 9,000-9,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,900-18,400 16,700-18,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 14,400-16,400 14,200-16,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,500-11,300 10,300-11,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,900 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,400 3,900-4,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,300-11,300 9,300-11,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-7,700 7,300-7,700 Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,400 4,700-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (86.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.1 degree Celsius (60.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)