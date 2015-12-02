Nagpur, Dec 2 Gram prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local millers amid weak arrival from producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram super best bold and medium best recovered further on renewed seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar Karnataka firmed up in open market on good buying support from local traders amid thin arrival producing belts. * Moong Chilka showed upward tendency in open market on increased buying support from local traders and thin supply from producing regions. * Udid varieties reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready segment. * Rice varieties recovered strongly in open market on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 10,000-10,300, Tuar dal - 15,800-16,200, Udid - 13,400-13,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,800-17,500, Moong - 9,700-9,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 11,000-11,400, Gram - 4,200-4,300, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,150-4,900 4,100-4,740 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,000-8,000 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,600-6,800 6,700-6,900 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,200-6,400 6,300-6,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Desi gram Raw 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Gram Filter new 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Gram Kabuli 6,100-8,000 6,100-8,000 Gram Pink 6,700-7,500 6,700-7,500 Tuar Fataka Best 16,200-16,700 16,200-16,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 15,200-15,700 15,200-15,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 14,200-14,700 14,200-14,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,700-13,200 12,700-13,200 Tuar Gavarani New 11,000-11,600 11,000-11,600 Tuar Karnataka 11,600-12,100 11,500-12,000 Tuar Black 17,300-17,600 17,300-17,600 Masoor dal best 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,400 7,100-7,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,900-11,800 10,900-11,800 Moong Mogar Med 10,300-11,100 10,300-11,100 Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,800 8,700-9,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,100-9,900 9,100-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,500-18,000 16,300-18,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 14,000-16,000 14,200-16,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,000-10,900 10,300-11,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,900 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,550 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,800-2,200 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,500-3,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,100-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-4,800 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 3,900-4,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,600-11,700 9,300-11,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-7,900 7,300-7,700 Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,300-5,800 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,600 4,700-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.9 degree Celsius (59.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)