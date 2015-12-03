Nagpur, Dec 3 Gram prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid thin supply from producing regionss. Healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demandfrom South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar Gavarani moved down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. * Rice Basmati recovered further in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak overseas arrival. * In Akola, Tuar - 10,000-10,300, Tuar dal - 15,800-16,200, Udid - 13,400-13,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,800-17,500, Moong - 9,700-9,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 11,000-11,400, Gram - 4,200-4,300, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,200-4,900 4,110-4,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,000-8,000 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Desi gram Raw 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Gram Filter new 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Gram Kabuli 6,100-8,000 6,100-8,000 Gram Pink 6,700-7,500 6,700-7,500 Tuar Fataka Best 16,200-16,700 16,200-16,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 15,200-15,700 15,200-15,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 14,200-14,700 14,200-14,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,700-13,200 12,700-13,200 Tuar Gavarani New 11,000-11,500 11,000-11,600 Tuar Karnataka 11,600-12,100 11,600-12,100 Tuar Black 17,300-17,600 17,300-17,600 Masoor dal best 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,400 7,100-7,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,900-11,800 10,900-11,800 Moong Mogar Med 10,300-11,100 10,300-11,100 Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,800 8,700-9,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,100-9,900 9,100-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,500-18,000 16,500-18,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 14,000-16,000 14,000-16,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,000-10,900 10,000-10,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,900 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,550 2,200-2,550 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 4,100-4,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,900 9,300-11,700 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,100 7,600-7,900 Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,300-5,800 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,600 4,700-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.1 degree Celsius (89.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 42 per cent Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)