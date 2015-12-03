Nagpur, Dec 3 Gram prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid thin supply from
producing regionss. Healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demandfrom
South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar Gavarani moved down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid high
moisture content arrival.
* Rice Basmati recovered further in open market on good demand from local traders
amid weak overseas arrival.
* In Akola, Tuar - 10,000-10,300, Tuar dal - 15,800-16,200, Udid -
13,400-13,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,800-17,500, Moong -
9,700-9,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 11,000-11,400, Gram - 4,200-4,300,
Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in weak trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,200-4,900 4,110-4,900
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 7,000-8,000
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,200
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Desi gram Raw 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000
Gram Filter new 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Gram Kabuli 6,100-8,000 6,100-8,000
Gram Pink 6,700-7,500 6,700-7,500
Tuar Fataka Best 16,200-16,700 16,200-16,700
Tuar Fataka Medium 15,200-15,700 15,200-15,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 14,200-14,700 14,200-14,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,700-13,200 12,700-13,200
Tuar Gavarani New 11,000-11,500 11,000-11,600
Tuar Karnataka 11,600-12,100 11,600-12,100
Tuar Black 17,300-17,600 17,300-17,600
Masoor dal best 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800
Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,400 7,100-7,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,900-11,800 10,900-11,800
Moong Mogar Med 10,300-11,100 10,300-11,100
Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,800 8,700-9,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,100-9,900 9,100-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,500-18,000 16,500-18,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 14,000-16,000 14,000-16,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,000-10,900 10,000-10,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,950-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,900
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,550 2,200-2,550
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200
Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 4,100-4,600
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,900 9,300-11,700
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,100 7,600-7,900
Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,300-5,800
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,600 4,700-5,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.1 degree Celsius (89.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 42 per cent
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)