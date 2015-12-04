Nagpur, Dec 4 Gram prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content
arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also
pushed down prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram recovered marginally in open market on good seasonal demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready position.
* Jowar varieties quoted weak in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply
from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 10,000-10,300, Tuar dal - 15,800-16,200, Udid -
13,400-13,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,800-17,500, Moong -
9,700-9,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 11,000-11,400, Gram - 4,200-4,300,
Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in weak trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,720
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 7,000-8,000
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,200
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Desi gram Raw 4,950-5,050 4,900-5,000
Gram Filter new 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Gram Kabuli 6,100-8,000 6,100-8,000
Gram Pink 6,700-7,500 6,700-7,500
Tuar Fataka Best 16,200-16,700 16,200-16,700
Tuar Fataka Medium 15,200-15,700 15,200-15,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 14,200-14,700 14,200-14,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,700-13,200 12,700-13,200
Tuar Gavarani New 11,000-11,500 11,000-11,500
Tuar Karnataka 11,600-12,100 11,600-12,100
Tuar Black 17,300-17,600 17,300-17,600
Masoor dal best 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800
Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,400 7,100-7,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,900-11,800 10,900-11,800
Moong Mogar Med 10,300-11,100 10,300-11,100
Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,800 8,700-9,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,100-9,900 9,100-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,500-18,000 16,500-18,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 14,000-16,000 14,000-16,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,000-10,900 10,000-10,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,950-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,900
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,550 2,200-2,550
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200
Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 4,100-4,600
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,900 9,800-11,900
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,100 7,800-8,100
Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,300-5,800
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,600 4,700-5,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.4 degree Celsius (65.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)