Nagpur, Dec 16 Gram prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar fataka best and medium varieties reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid good arrival from producing belts. * Batri dal and Lakhodi dal declined in open market on poor demand from local traders. Enquiries from South-based traders also pushed up prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 10,300-10,600, Tuar dal - 15,900-16,200, Udid - 13,600-13,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 17,000-17,600, Moong - 9,100-9,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,500-10,700, Gram - 4,400-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 6,300-6,500 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in dull trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,100-4,730 4,000-4,600 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,000-8,000 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,400-6,800 6,400-6,800 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Desi gram Raw 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750 Gram Filter new 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Gram Kabuli 5,900-7,800 5,900-7,800 Gram Pink 6,400-7,200 6,400-7,200 Tuar Fataka Best 16,100-16,700 16,200-16,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 14,900-15,200 15,000-15,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 14,100-14,600 14,100-14,600 Tuar Dal Medium phod 12,600-13,100 12,600-13,100 Tuar Gavarani New 8,800-10,300 8,800-10,300 Tuar Karnataka 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000 Tuar Black 17,200-17,600 17,200-17,600 Masoor dal best 7,250-7,650 7,250-7,650 Masoor dal medium 6,600-7,200 6,600-7,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Moong Mogar Med 9,600-9,800 9,600-10,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,400-9,500 8,400-9,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,800-8,700 8,800-8,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,700-18,000 16,700-18,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 14,200-16,000 14,200-16,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,000-11,200 10,000-11,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,700 5,400-5,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,600-4,700 4,700-4,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,150 2,950-3,150 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,900 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,550 2,200-2,550 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,300-4,800 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,900 9,800-11,900 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,100 7,800-8,100 Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,400 4,700-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.4 degree Celsius (81.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius (58.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)