Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-December 23 Nagpur, Dec 23 Gram and tuar prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Good overseas supply, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram reported weak in open market on good supply from producing regions amid weak demand from local traders. TUAR * Tuar black declined in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Batri dal quoted weak in limited deals in open market in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready position. * In Akola, Tuar - 9,000-9,300, Tuar dal - 15,300-15,700, Udid - 13,600-13,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 17,000-17,600, Moong - 9,100-9,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,500-10,700, Gram - 4,200-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 6,000-6,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-4,450 4,100-4,450 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,500-6,800 6,500-7,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Desi gram Raw 4,400-4,600 4,500-4,600 Gram Filter new 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Gram Kabuli 5,900-7,900 5,900-7,900 Gram Pink 6,400-7,300 6,400-7,300 Tuar Fataka Best 15,500-16,000 15,500-16,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 13,000-14,000 13,000-14,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 11,800-12,000 11,800-12,000 Tuar Gavarani New 8,250-9,250 8,250-9,250 Tuar Karnataka 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Tuar Black 16,100-16,500 16,200-16,600 Masoor dal best 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600 Masoor dal medium 6,600-7,200 6,600-7,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,200-10,500 10,200-10,500 Moong Mogar Med 9,300-9,500 9,300-9,500 Moong dal Chilka 8,800-9,600 8,800-9,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,800-8,700 8,800-8,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,700-18,000 16,700-18,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 14,200-16,000 14,200-16,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 10,000-11,200 10,000-11,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,900 5,600-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,150 1,950-2,150 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,550 2,200-2,550 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,900 5,400-5,900 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.5 degree Celsius (59.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 79 per cent, lowest - 53 per cent. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)