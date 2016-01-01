Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-January 1 Nagpur, Jan 1 Gram prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good seasonal demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices in dull trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Watana dal recovered marginally in open market here on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 9,000-9,300, Tuar dal - 15,300-15,700, Udid - 13,000-13,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,000-17,600, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,500-9,700, Gram - 4,200-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 6,000-6,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,030-4,400 3,900-4,400 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 7,000-8,550 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Desi gram Raw 4,700-4,850 4,750-4,900 Gram Filter new 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Gram Kabuli 5,900-7,900 5,900-7,900 Gram Pink 6,400-7,300 6,400-7,300 Tuar Fataka Best 15,400-15,900 15,400-15,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 12,900-13,900 12,900-13,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 11,800-12,000 11,800-12,000 Tuar Gavarani New 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Tuar Karnataka 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Tuar Black 16,100-16,500 16,100-16,500 Masoor dal best 7,100-7,500 7,100-7,500 Masoor dal medium 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,400-9,900 9,400-9,900 Moong Mogar Med 8,800-9,100 8,800-9,100 Moong dal Chilka 8,400-9,300 8,400-9,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,400-18,000 16,400-18,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,800-16,000 13,800-16,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,700-11,000 9,700-11,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,750-4,850 4,750-4,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,075-3,275 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,150 1,950-2,150 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,550 2,200-2,550 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,900 5,400-5,900 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (93.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.2 degree Celsius (55.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)