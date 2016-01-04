Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-January 4
Nagpur, Jan 4 Gram and tuar prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local millers amid increased supply from
producing regions. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and high
moisture content arrival also pulled down prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties reported higher in open market on renewed demand from local traders
amid thin supply from millers.
TUAR
* New tuar varieties zoomed up once again in open market on increased festival season
demand from local traders. Reports about low production in this season also
activated stockists.
* Batri dal reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders
amid tight supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 8,400-8,700, Tuar dal New - 14,000-14,400, Udid -
12,600-13,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 15,700-17,200, Moong -
8,700-8,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,900-10,200, Gram - 4,300-4,500,
Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,200 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in weak trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,500-3,800 3,650-4,000
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,700-9,000 6,000-9,000
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,400
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,700-5,800 5,600-5,700
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,800
Desi gram Raw 4,700-4,850 4,600-4,750
Gram Filter new 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300
Gram Kabuli 5,900-7,900 5,900-7,900
Gram Pink 6,400-7,300 6,400-7,300
Tuar Fataka Best-New 14,300-14,800 14,000-14,400
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 13,400-14,000 12,900-13,900
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,500-13,200 12,500-13,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,000-12,000 10,800-12,000
Tuar Gavarani New 8,300-9,200 8,000-8,800
Tuar Karnataka 9,200-9,500 9,000-9,300
Tuar Black 15,100-15,500 15,000-15,500
Masoor dal best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Masoor dal medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500
Moong Mogar Med 9,200-9,800 9,200-9,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,800-9,400 8,800-9,400
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,000-17,500 16,000-17,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-16,000 13,500-16,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,700-11,000 9,700-11,000
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,500-6,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,150 1,950-2,150
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,000
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,550 2,200-2,550
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900
Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,900 5,400-5,900
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
11.1 degree Celsius (52.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)