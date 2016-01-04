Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-January 4 Nagpur, Jan 4 Gram and tuar prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local millers amid increased supply from producing regions. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported higher in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid thin supply from millers. TUAR * New tuar varieties zoomed up once again in open market on increased festival season demand from local traders. Reports about low production in this season also activated stockists. * Batri dal reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New - 8,400-8,700, Tuar dal New - 14,000-14,400, Udid - 12,600-13,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 15,700-17,200, Moong - 8,700-8,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,900-10,200, Gram - 4,300-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,500-3,800 3,650-4,000 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,700-9,000 6,000-9,000 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,400 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,700-5,800 5,600-5,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,800 Desi gram Raw 4,700-4,850 4,600-4,750 Gram Filter new 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Gram Kabuli 5,900-7,900 5,900-7,900 Gram Pink 6,400-7,300 6,400-7,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 14,300-14,800 14,000-14,400 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 13,400-14,000 12,900-13,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,500-13,200 12,500-13,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,000-12,000 10,800-12,000 Tuar Gavarani New 8,300-9,200 8,000-8,800 Tuar Karnataka 9,200-9,500 9,000-9,300 Tuar Black 15,100-15,500 15,000-15,500 Masoor dal best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Masoor dal medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Moong Mogar Med 9,200-9,800 9,200-9,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,800-9,400 8,800-9,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,000-17,500 16,000-17,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-16,000 13,500-16,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,700-11,000 9,700-11,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,500-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,150 1,950-2,150 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,550 2,200-2,550 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Rice HMT Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900 Rice HMT Shriram med.(100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Rice Chinnor best(100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,900 5,400-5,900 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.1 degree Celsius (52.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)