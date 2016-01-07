Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-January 7
Nagpur, Jan 7 Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers good supply from producing
regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses and weak trend on NCDEX also affected prices,
according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram Kabuli showed weak tendency in open market here on subdued demand from local
traders.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani recovered in open market here on renewed marriage season demand from
local traders.
* Moong dal chilka reported lower in open market in absence of buyers amid increased
supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 8,400-8,700, Tuar dal New - 14,000-14,400, Udid -
12,600-13,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 15,700-17,200, Moong -
8,700-8,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,900-10,200, Gram - 4,300-4,500,
Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,200 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in limited trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,700-4,300 3,700-4,400
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 7,500-9,580 7,600-9,660
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900
Desi gram Raw 4,750-4,900 4,750-4,900
Gram Filter new 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300
Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,800 5,900-7,900
Gram Pink 6,400-7,300 6,400-7,300
Tuar Fataka Best-New 14,300-14,800 14,300-14,800
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 13,400-14,000 13,400-14,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,500-13,200 12,500-13,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,000-12,000 11,000-12,000
Tuar Gavarani New 8,350-9,250 8,300-9,200
Tuar Karnataka 9,200-9,500 9,200-9,500
Tuar Black 15,100-15,500 15,100-15,500
Masoor dal best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Masoor dal medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500
Moong Mogar Med 9,200-9,800 9,200-9,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,300 8,800-9,400
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,000-17,500 16,000-17,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-16,000 13,500-16,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,700-11,000 9,700-11,000
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,700-6,100
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,725-1,775 1,725-1,775
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,600 2,250-2,600
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Rice HMT medium New(100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 4,100-4,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.7 degree Celsius (54.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)