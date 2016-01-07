Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-January 7 Nagpur, Jan 7 Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers good supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses and weak trend on NCDEX also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli showed weak tendency in open market here on subdued demand from local traders. TUAR * Tuar gavarani recovered in open market here on renewed marriage season demand from local traders. * Moong dal chilka reported lower in open market in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New - 8,400-8,700, Tuar dal New - 14,000-14,400, Udid - 12,600-13,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 15,700-17,200, Moong - 8,700-8,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,900-10,200, Gram - 4,300-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in limited trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,700-4,300 3,700-4,400 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 7,500-9,580 7,600-9,660 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Desi gram Raw 4,750-4,900 4,750-4,900 Gram Filter new 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,800 5,900-7,900 Gram Pink 6,400-7,300 6,400-7,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 14,300-14,800 14,300-14,800 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 13,400-14,000 13,400-14,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,500-13,200 12,500-13,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,000-12,000 11,000-12,000 Tuar Gavarani New 8,350-9,250 8,300-9,200 Tuar Karnataka 9,200-9,500 9,200-9,500 Tuar Black 15,100-15,500 15,100-15,500 Masoor dal best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Masoor dal medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Moong Mogar Med 9,200-9,800 9,200-9,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,300 8,800-9,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 16,000-17,500 16,000-17,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-16,000 13,500-16,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,700-11,000 9,700-11,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,700-6,100 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,725-1,775 1,725-1,775 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,600 2,250-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Rice HMT medium New(100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 4,100-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.7 degree Celsius (54.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)