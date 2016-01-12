Nagpur, Jan 12 Gram and tuar prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here good seasonal demand from local millers amid thin arrival from producing belts. Notable hik in Madhya Pradesh pulses and increased demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered in open market here on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Major wheat varieties recovered in open market on good buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar New - 8,400-8,700, Tuar dal New - 13,700-14,100, Udid - 12,600-13,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 14,800-17,000, Moong - 8,600-8,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,800-10,100, Gram - 4,300-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,200 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,700-4,585 3,700-4,400 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 7,500-9,200 7,500-9,100 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Desi gram Raw 4,750-4,900 4,700-4,850 Gram Filter new 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,800 5,800-7,800 Gram Pink 6,300-7,200 6,300-7,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 14,100-14,600 14,100-14,600 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 13,200-13,800 13,200-13,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,500-12,800 12,500-12,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,000-12,000 11,000-12,000 Tuar Gavarani New 9,050-9,150 9,050-9,150 Tuar Karnataka 9,600-9,700 9,600-9,700 Tuar Black 14,900-15,300 14,900-15,300 Masoor dal best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Masoor dal medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-10,500 9,600-10,500 Moong Mogar Med 9,000-9,700 9,000-9,700 Moong dal Chilka 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 15,000-17,500 15,000-17,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 12,300-14,800 12,300-14,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,400-10,700 9,400-10,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,700-6,100 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,850 4,400-4,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,675-1,775 1,650-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,950 3,300-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 2,700-2,900 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Rice HMT medium New(100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,850 4,600-4,850 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius (86.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.9 degree Celsius (53.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)