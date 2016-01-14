Nagpur, Jan 14 Gram and tuar prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here good seasonal demand from local millers amid thin supply
from producing regions. Reports about weak production in this season, fersh rise in Madhya
Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also pushd up prices, according to
sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram mill quality reported higher in open market on increased demand from local
traders amid restricted supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Watana dal firmed up in open market on good festival season demand from local
traders amid weak supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 8,400-8,700, Tuar dal New - 13,700-14,300, Udid -
12,600-13,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 14,800-17,000, Moong -
8,600-8,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,800-10,100, Gram - 4,300-4,500,
Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,200 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals, settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,000-4,790 3,800-4,600
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 7,700-9,280 7,700-9,200
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 4,750-4,950 4,700-4,900
Desi gram Raw 4,750-4,900 4,750-4,900
Gram Filter new 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300
Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,800 5,800-7,800
Gram Pink 6,300-7,200 6,300-7,300
Tuar Fataka Best-New 14,100-14,600 14,100-14,600
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 13,200-13,800 13,200-13,800
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,500-12,800 12,500-12,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,000-12,000 11,000-12,000
Tuar Gavarani New 9,000-9,100 9,000-9,100
Tuar Karnataka 9,600-9,700 9,600-9,700
Tuar Black 14,900-15,300 14,900-15,300
Masoor dal best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Masoor dal medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,600-10,500 9,600-10,500
Moong Mogar Med 9,000-9,700 9,000-9,700
Moong dal Chilka 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 15,000-17,500 15,000-17,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 12,300-14,800 12,300-14,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,400-10,700 9,400-10,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,700-6,100
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,850 4,400-4,850
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,400 3,200-3,350
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,675-1,775 1,675-1,775
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,950 3,600-3,950
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,250 1,850-2,250
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Rice HMT medium New(100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,850 4,600-4,850
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.2 degree Celsius (53.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesalefoodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.