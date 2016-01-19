Nagpur, Jan 19 Gram and tuar prices zoomed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid tight
supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, weak overseas arrival and fresh hike in
Madhya Pradesh pulses also boosted sentiment, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties reported nearly steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid
ample stock in ready position.
TUAR
* Tuar black reported down in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid
increased arrival from producing regions.
* Udid varieties recovered strongly in open market here on renewed demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 8,400-8,700, Tuar dal New - 13,700-14,300, Udid -
12,800-13,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 15,200-17,100, Moong -
8,600-8,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,800-10,100, Gram - 4,300-4,500,
Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,200 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals, settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,800-4,600 3,700-4,600
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 7,500-9,050 7,300-9,000
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,500
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 4,850-5,100 4,850-5,100
Desi gram Raw 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100
Gram Filter new 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,800 5,800-7,800
Gram Pink 6,300-7,200 6,300-7,300
Tuar Fataka Best-New 14,500-14,700 14,500-14,700
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 13,700-14,000 13,700-14,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500
Tuar Gavarani New 8,850-9,250 8,850-9,250
Tuar Karnataka 9,000-9,100 9,000-9,100
Tuar Black 14,100-14,900 14,200-15,000
Masoor dal best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Masoor dal medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,600-10,500 9,600-10,500
Moong Mogar Med 9,000-9,700 9,000-9,700
Moong dal Chilka 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 15,500-17,500 15,200-17,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-15,000 13,300-14,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,700-10,900 9,400-10,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,700-6,100
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,750 4,400-4,750
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,675-1,775 1,675-1,775
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,950 3,600-3,950
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,250 1,850-2,250
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Rice HMT medium New(100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,850 4,600-4,850
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.4 degree Celsius (84.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.2 degree Celsius (62.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 42 per cent.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 17
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)