Nagpur, Jan 19 Gram and tuar prices zoomed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, weak overseas arrival and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses also boosted sentiment, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported nearly steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar black reported down in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid increased arrival from producing regions. * Udid varieties recovered strongly in open market here on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New - 8,400-8,700, Tuar dal New - 13,700-14,300, Udid - 12,800-13,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 15,200-17,100, Moong - 8,600-8,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,800-10,100, Gram - 4,300-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 5,800-6,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,800-4,600 3,700-4,600 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 7,500-9,050 7,300-9,000 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,850-5,100 4,850-5,100 Desi gram Raw 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Gram Filter new 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,800 5,800-7,800 Gram Pink 6,300-7,200 6,300-7,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 14,500-14,700 14,500-14,700 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 13,700-14,000 13,700-14,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Tuar Gavarani New 8,850-9,250 8,850-9,250 Tuar Karnataka 9,000-9,100 9,000-9,100 Tuar Black 14,100-14,900 14,200-15,000 Masoor dal best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Masoor dal medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-10,500 9,600-10,500 Moong Mogar Med 9,000-9,700 9,000-9,700 Moong dal Chilka 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 15,500-17,500 15,200-17,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-15,000 13,300-14,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,700-10,900 9,400-10,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,700-6,100 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,750 4,400-4,750 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,675-1,775 1,675-1,775 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,950 3,600-3,950 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,250 1,850-2,250 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Rice HMT medium New(100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,850 4,600-4,850 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.4 degree Celsius (84.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.2 degree Celsius (62.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 42 per cent. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)