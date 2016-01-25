Nagpur, Jan 25 Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Reports increased supply in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected sentiment in restricted trading activity, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported a sharp fall in open market here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties moved down in open market here on poor demand from local traders because of government move to import tuar. * Moong varieties quoted weak in open market on lack of buying support from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * In Akola, Tuar New - 8,300-8,500, Tuar dal New - 13,600-14,200, Udid - 12,200-13,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 14,500-16,300, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,800-9,900, Gram - 4,300-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 5,600-6,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,600-4,340 3,710-4,400 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 7,100-8,000 7,100-8,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,400 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,700-5,900 5,800-6,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,500-4,800 4,800-5,100 Desi gram Raw 4,700-5,500 4,850-5,700 Gram Filter new 4,900-5,200 5,200-5,400 Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,800 5,800-7,800 Gram Pink 6,300-7,200 6,300-7,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 14,400-14,600 14,500-14,700 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 13,600-13,900 13,700-14,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,400-12,500 12,500-12,600 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,800-12,200 11,900-12,300 Tuar Gavarani New 8,700-9,100 8,900-9,300 Tuar Karnataka 8,800-9,000 9,000-9,100 Tuar Black 13,800-14,600 14,100-14,900 Masoor dal best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Masoor dal medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,400-10,200 9,600-10,500 Moong Mogar Med 8,800-9,400 9,000-9,700 Moong dal Chilka 8,400-9,300 8,400-9,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 14,000-16,500 14,000-16,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,000-13,500 13,000-13,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,700 9,200-9,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,700-6,100 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,200-4,700 4,200-4,700 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,675-1,750 1,675-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,450 3,200-3,450 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Rice HMT medium New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 08.6 degree Celsius (47.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soybean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, on the occasion of Republic Day.