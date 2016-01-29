Nagpur, Jan 29 Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reports about increased overseas supply also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram recovered in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * In Akola, Tuar New - 8,300-8,500, Tuar dal New - 13,600-14,200, Udid - 12,200-13,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 14,500-16,300, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,800-9,900, Gram - 4,300-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 5,600-6,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,360 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 7,200-8,420 7,200-8,500 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Desi gram Raw 4,750-5,550 4,700-5,500 Gram Filter new 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,800 5,800-7,800 Gram Pink 6,100-7,100 6,100-7,100 Tuar Fataka Best-New 14,400-14,600 14,400-14,600 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 13,600-13,900 13,600-13,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,400-12,500 12,400-12,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,800-12,200 11,800-12,200 Tuar Gavarani New 8,750-9,150 8,750-9,150 Tuar Karnataka 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000 Tuar Black 13,800-14,600 13,800-14,600 Masoor dal best 6,200-6,600 6,200-6,600 Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,400-10,200 9,400-10,200 Moong Mogar Med 8,800-9,400 8,800-9,400 Moong dal Chilka 8,400-9,300 8,400-9,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 14,000-16,500 14,000-16,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,000-13,500 13,000-13,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,700 9,200-9,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,700-6,100 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,200-4,800 4,200-4,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,675-1,760 1,675-1,760 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.2 degree Celsius (57.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)