Nagpur, Jan 29 Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture
content arrival. Downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reports about increased overseas
supply also pushed down prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram recovered in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid tight
supply from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready position.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 8,300-8,500, Tuar dal New - 13,600-14,200, Udid -
12,200-13,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 14,500-16,300, Moong -
8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,800-9,900, Gram - 4,300-4,500,
Gram Super best bold - 5,600-6,000 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals,
settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,360
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 7,200-8,420 7,200-8,500
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Desi gram Raw 4,750-5,550 4,700-5,500
Gram Filter new 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200
Gram Kabuli 5,800-7,800 5,800-7,800
Gram Pink 6,100-7,100 6,100-7,100
Tuar Fataka Best-New 14,400-14,600 14,400-14,600
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 13,600-13,900 13,600-13,900
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,400-12,500 12,400-12,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,800-12,200 11,800-12,200
Tuar Gavarani New 8,750-9,150 8,750-9,150
Tuar Karnataka 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000
Tuar Black 13,800-14,600 13,800-14,600
Masoor dal best 6,200-6,600 6,200-6,600
Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,400-10,200 9,400-10,200
Moong Mogar Med 8,800-9,400 8,800-9,400
Moong dal Chilka 8,400-9,300 8,400-9,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 14,000-16,500 14,000-16,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,000-13,500 13,000-13,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,700 9,200-9,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,700-6,100
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,200-4,800 4,200-4,800
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,675-1,760 1,675-1,760
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.2 degree Celsius (57.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)