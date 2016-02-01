Nagpur, Feb 1 Gram and tuar prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram, increased overseas supply and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties moved down in open market here in absence of buyers amid increased arrival from producing belts. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment. TUAR * Tuar varieties declined sharply in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. Good arrival from other states too also pulled down prices. * Udid varieties zoomed up again in open market on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Weak production estimates in this season also activated stockists. * In Akola, Tuar New - 8,000-8,200, Tuar dal New - 12,500-13,700, Udid - 12,600-13,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 14,900-16,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,400-9,700, Gram - 4,100-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,775-4,300 3,870-4,300 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,960-8,350 7,000-8,480 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 6,100-6,200 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,400-5,600 5,700-5,900 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,400-4,500 4,500-4,700 Desi gram Raw 4,400-4,500 4,550-4,750 Gram Filter new 4,500-4,900 4,700-5,100 Gram Kabuli 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Gram Pink 6,500-7,300 6,500-7,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 12,800-14,000 13,200-14,300 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,200-12,600 12,500-12,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,000-12,250 12,200-12,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,500-11,800 11,700-12,000 Tuar Gavarani New 8,100-8,500 8,250-8,700 Tuar Karnataka 8,600-9,000 8,800-9,000 Tuar Black 13,000-13,300 13,300-13,600 Masoor dal best 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,600-10,000 9,600-10,000 Moong Mogar Med 9,000-9,300 9,000-9,300 Moong dal Chilka 8,400-9,100 8,400-9,100 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,000 15,700-16,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,400-14,500 13,000-14,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,600-9,900 9,300-9,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,550-5,900 5,550-5,900 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,675-1,760 1,675-1,760 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius (95.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.2 degree Celsius (59.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)