Nagpur, Feb 1 Gram and tuar prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture
content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram, increased overseas supply and release of stock
from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties moved down in open market here in absence of buyers amid increased
arrival from producing belts. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also
affected sentiment.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties declined sharply in open market here on subdued demand from local
traders amid good supply from producing regions. Good arrival from other states too
also pulled down prices.
* Udid varieties zoomed up again in open market on increased seasonal demand from
local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Weak production estimates in
this season also activated stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 8,000-8,200, Tuar dal New - 12,500-13,700, Udid -
12,600-13,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 14,900-16,700, Moong -
8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,400-9,700, Gram - 4,100-4,200,
Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,700 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals,
settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,775-4,300 3,870-4,300
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,960-8,350 7,000-8,480
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 6,100-6,200
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,400-5,600 5,700-5,900
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 4,400-4,500 4,500-4,700
Desi gram Raw 4,400-4,500 4,550-4,750
Gram Filter new 4,500-4,900 4,700-5,100
Gram Kabuli 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Gram Pink 6,500-7,300 6,500-7,300
Tuar Fataka Best-New 12,800-14,000 13,200-14,300
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,200-12,600 12,500-12,800
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,000-12,250 12,200-12,400
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,500-11,800 11,700-12,000
Tuar Gavarani New 8,100-8,500 8,250-8,700
Tuar Karnataka 8,600-9,000 8,800-9,000
Tuar Black 13,000-13,300 13,300-13,600
Masoor dal best 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,600-10,000 9,600-10,000
Moong Mogar Med 9,000-9,300 9,000-9,300
Moong dal Chilka 8,400-9,100 8,400-9,100
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,000 15,700-16,700
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,400-14,500 13,000-14,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,600-9,900 9,300-9,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,550-5,900 5,550-5,900
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,675-1,760 1,675-1,760
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius (95.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.2 degree Celsius (59.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)